Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Raised to $71.00 at Susquehanna

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.16.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $56.62 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 144,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 72,063 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,293,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,249,000 after purchasing an additional 480,987 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 317,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

