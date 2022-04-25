Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on OCUL shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 51,477 shares of company stock valued at $255,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $3.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $19.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
