OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

OGE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.07. 1,182,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser acquired 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 979,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after purchasing an additional 61,844 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

