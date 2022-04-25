Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
OHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.
About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.