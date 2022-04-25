Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $27.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

