Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

OMER stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,766. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Omeros has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,596 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

