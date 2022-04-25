Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
OMER stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,766. The company has a market capitalization of $262.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. Omeros has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omeros by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 61,596 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Omeros by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.
About Omeros (Get Rating)
Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.
