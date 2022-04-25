ON Semiconductor (ON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 guidance at $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.980-$1.100 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $51.78 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.
In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ON Semiconductor (Get Rating)
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.