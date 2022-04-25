ON Semiconductor (ON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 guidance at $0.98-1.10 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.980-$1.100 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ON Semiconductor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $51.78 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

