ONE Gas (OGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ONE Gas to post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter. ONE Gas has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.960-$4.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.96 to $4.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONE Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ONE Gas stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

