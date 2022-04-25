One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

OLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.17. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,305. The firm has a market cap of $637.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.98. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

