OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $65.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.18% from the stock’s previous close.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $47.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.78. OneMain has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

