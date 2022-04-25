OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT Lowered to $52.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONEW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

ONEW stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $472.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.58.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

