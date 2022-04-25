Oppenheimer Weighs in on Avient Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVNT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE AVNT opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.24%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

