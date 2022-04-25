Oppenheimer Weighs in on Blackstone Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

NYSE BX opened at $110.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. Blackstone has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,111,452 shares of company stock valued at $69,334,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 79.02%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

