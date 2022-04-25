Oppenheimer Weighs in on Couchbase, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Couchbase in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

