Oppenheimer Weighs in on Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Windtree Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.06.

Windtree Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:WINT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

