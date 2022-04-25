Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.40.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

ORMP opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.84. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49.

In other news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 91.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

