Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 41,997 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.