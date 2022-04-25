Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Ormat Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ormat Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ORA opened at $80.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $15,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,385 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

