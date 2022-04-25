Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.

OTIS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,082. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $71.07 and a 1 year high of $92.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,290,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

