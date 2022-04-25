Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.
OTIS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. 68,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
