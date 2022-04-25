Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.22-3.27 EPS.

OTIS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.30. 68,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,082. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

