Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.220-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.62 billion.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.09.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.