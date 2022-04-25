Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-3.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.61 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.270 EPS.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,290,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

