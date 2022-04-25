Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.62 billion.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $73.42 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.09.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

