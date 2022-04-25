Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.1-14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.61 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.270 EPS.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $73.42 on Monday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

