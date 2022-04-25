Otter Tail (OTTR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Otter Tail to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Otter Tail has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.780-$4.080 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Otter Tail to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.49. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $45.78 and a 12 month high of $71.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 15.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 22.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

