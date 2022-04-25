Outfront Media (OUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Outfront Media to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OUT stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,325.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 6,000.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OUT. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,856,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,198,000 after purchasing an additional 919,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 1,338.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 303,127 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 81,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 166,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

