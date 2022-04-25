Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $33.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, dÃ©cor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

