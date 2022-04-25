Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Ovintiv stock traded down C$1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$62.37. 406,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,426. The stock has a market cap of C$16.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$27.66 and a 52-week high of C$71.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$61.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.48.

Ovintiv ( TSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 13.6300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.95%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

