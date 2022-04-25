Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:OXM opened at $92.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.73. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 49,407.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 649,712 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 798,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,025,000 after purchasing an additional 253,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 654.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 201,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $15,889,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $9,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

