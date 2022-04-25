Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCRX. Barclays increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.03. 18,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.92. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.97.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $673,442.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,717 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.