Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Max Reinhardt Sells 9,824 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) insider Max Reinhardt sold 9,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $719,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Max Reinhardt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Max Reinhardt sold 9,321 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $673,442.25.

NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 589,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.66. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

