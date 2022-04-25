Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.830-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $3.74 on Monday, reaching $162.29. 661,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,702. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.30%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $1,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

