Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $823.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $670.00 to $823.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $631.94.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $18.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $589.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,199. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $576.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.45. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.42, for a total value of $2,880,170.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,974 shares in the company, valued at $160,830,477.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

