Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 280

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.64) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s current price.
PANR opened at GBX 139.45 ($1.81) on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.83 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.20 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.41.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.