Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) PT Raised to GBX 280

Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.64) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s current price.

PANR opened at GBX 139.45 ($1.81) on Monday. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 24.83 ($0.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.20 ($1.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -156.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 130.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.41.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

