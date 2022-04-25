Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.64) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Pantheon Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 497,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,119. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

About Pantheon Resources (Get Rating)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

