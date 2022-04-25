Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Price Target Raised to GBX 280

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 280 ($3.64) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Pantheon Resources stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.80. 497,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,119. Pantheon Resources has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.
About Pantheon Resources
