Panther Securities PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:PNS)

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Panther Securities stock opened at GBX 340 ($4.42) on Monday. Panther Securities has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 350 ($4.55). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.65.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.27) price objective on shares of Panther Securities in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.
