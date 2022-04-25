Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. TD Securities dropped their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Shares of PKI traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$33.78. 215,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,693. The firm has a market cap of C$5.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.75. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parkland will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

