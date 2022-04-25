PayPal Holdings, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.87. PayPal has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 952.4% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Lattice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 10,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.