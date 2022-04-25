PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 621,500 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,595,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,911,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.77. 4,671,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,458. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.60.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

