PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.