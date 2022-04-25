PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.16 on Monday. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.