Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PENN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $36.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $96.24.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after buying an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,525,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $74,709,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.