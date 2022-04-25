Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,128.40 ($14.68).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.66) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PNN traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,052 ($13.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,460. Pennon Group has a 12-month low of GBX 665.20 ($8.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,335 ($17.37). The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,045.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,114.52.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

