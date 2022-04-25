Pentair (PNR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pentair (NYSE: PNR):

4/22/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pentair had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pentair has been witnessing strong demand in the residential focused businesses, which is expected to continue. Activity in industrial and commercial businesses continues to pick up on strong demand recovery. Pentair expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2022 between $3.70 and $3.80. The guidance indicates year-over-year growth of 10% at the mid-point. Cost inflation and impact of supply chain disruptions are likely to weigh on the company's results in tghe near term. Nevertheless, gains from productivity improvement, price hikes and gains from its cost control efforts are likely to offset some of these impacts. Focus on digital initiatives, innovation and acquisitions will drive growth for the company. Pentair has embarked on a Transformation Program that is expected to lead to margin expansion of at least 300 basis points by 2025.”

4/7/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $51.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Pentair had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Pentair is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Pentair was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

Shares of PNR opened at $52.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $51.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $117,523,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Pentair by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,887,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,845,000 after buying an additional 675,785 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Pentair by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after acquiring an additional 622,569 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,096,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,127,000 after acquiring an additional 602,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

