Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Performance Shipping from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PSHG traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.80. 458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,739. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Performance Shipping by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

