PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.87. 27,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,445. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $177.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 463.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

