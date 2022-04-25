PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PETS. Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $24.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $506.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.45. PetMed Express has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $46.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.61.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PetMed Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 205,445 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PetMed Express by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 496,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 115,569 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in PetMed Express by 878.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 152,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 82,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

