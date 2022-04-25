PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PCG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 16,799,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,775,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of -131.32, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PG&E by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,766,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215,581 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PG&E by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after buying an additional 263,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after buying an additional 2,546,053 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

