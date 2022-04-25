PHX Energy Services Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PHX Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock opened at C$7.24 on Monday. PHX Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$3.29 and a 12 month high of C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.68. The stock has a market cap of C$347.37 million and a PE ratio of 16.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$105.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.00 million.

In related news, Director Randolph M. Charron sold 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.16, for a total transaction of C$32,075.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,346 shares in the company, valued at C$260,851.36. Also, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 40,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$249,123.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,295,813.61. Insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock worth $1,713,546 over the last ninety days.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

