Pi Financial Comments on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$76.50 million and a P/E ratio of -53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

