Pi Financial Comments on RediShred Capital Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:KUT)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUTGet Rating) – Analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$76.50 million and a P/E ratio of -53.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.78. RediShred Capital has a 52-week low of C$0.58 and a 52-week high of C$1.00.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RediShred Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RediShred Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.