Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.
PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of PPC stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $29,435,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $13,086,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.