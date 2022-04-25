Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

PPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Shares of PPC stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $29,435,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $19,047,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $14,726,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $14,540,000. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $13,086,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.