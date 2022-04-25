Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells $1,217,142.36 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Evan Sharp sold 59,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,666,115.36.
PINS traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. 12,561,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,914,250. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $81.77.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.
About Pinterest (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
